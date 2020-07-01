Hitman 3 Developer Diary Discusses the End of an Era, Deep Immersive Story, and More

IO Interactive has released a new developer diary for their upcoming entry in the long-running franchise — Hitman.

Announced a couple of weeks back, Hitman 3 seems to serve as the final act of Agent 47’s legacy, and with the latest dev diary out, more evidence is starting to build. The diary is about 5 minutes long and its discusses he new ways Agent 47 can tackle missions, the grand scope of the new world, and plenty of hidden secrets scattered throughout the entire game.

Check out the developer diary for Hitman 3 — End of a Journey down below:

During the PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming event, IO Interactive announced Hitman 3. The reveal trailer showcased Agent 47 scaling large buildings, using a variety of tools, and tease a more immersive story. If you’re a fan of the Hitman franchise, make sure to stay tuned to gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest news centered around the game as it releases.

Hitman 3 is scheduled to release sometime in January 2021 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Are you excited for the latest entry in the long-running franchise? Let us know in the comment below!

source: YouTube