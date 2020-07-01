Fallout 76 Summer Updates Trailer Showcases Update 20 in Action, Watch Here

As you might remember from yesterday, Bethesda has detailed the latest update to grace their online multiplayer looter shooter title — Fallout 76.

Today, Bethesda released a trailer to go alongside the details about update 20. If you’ve been playing Fallout 76, or looking to jump back into the game, this update seems to be the time to do so! The trailer runs for two minutes long and it shows the new season, the formerly detailed challenges, and more features for the new update in action.

Check out the Fallout 76 Summer Updates trailer down below:

Summer Update Description:

Introducing 76 Seasons – a new account-wide progression system that overhauls Challenges and helps you to earn lots of new rewards along the way! From the makers of Unstoppables Shindig, Blast Radius, and Catch the Commie comes Season 1 – “The Legendary Run” – a new way to experience irradiated West Virginia. Season 1 rewards and Public Teams are available now, with more coming later this Summer.

The new update is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC and it comes with a slew of awesome content for its players. For those who are still playing the game, or those who are looking to jump back into the game, update 20 is going to be something you want to look into. Learn even more about Update 20 for Fallout 76 right here!

Fallout 76 is now available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Update 20 is now available to download on all platforms.

source: YouTube