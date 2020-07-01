Iron Man VR Receives Action-Packed Launch Trailer Ahead of Release

Ahead of its release later this week, Sony has released the official launch trailer for Iron Man VR, one filled with a ton of action.

Check it out down below:

The new trailer is the game’s official launch trailer and has to be one of the most impactful trailers that the game has received. Clocking in at two and a half minutes, the new trailer manages to incite excitement, anticipation, and curiosity. Although it is only a tease, players will get a snippet of the antagonist of the game and other story moments.

For those who are unsure of what the story will be about, here’s a brief synopsis via Sony.

“Years after retiring from his role as a weapons maker, Tony Stark must now suit up to fight against Ghost and Living Laser, who have joined forces in attempt to take him and Stark Industries down once and for all.”

In related news, a new packaged blog post reveals a ton of new information about the VR title. Players will be able to get a closer look at Iron Man VR’s combat, characters, and cast. You can read more about this news right here.

Iron Man VR releases exclusively on PSVR platforms this July 3, 2020.

Source: PlayStation Youtube