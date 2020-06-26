Get a Closer Look at Iron Man VR’s Combat, World, and Star-Studded Cast of Characters

Ahead of its release next week, Developers Camouflaj has released new information about the incoming Iron Man VR title.

Revealed on the PS Blog, Game Director, Ryan Payton has made revealed a ton of new info about what to expect of the game’s full release. First up, new footage for the game’s combat has been released and showcases what looks to be a deep system.

Secondly, the game’s huge world has been revealed and it looks like players will be delighted to hear that there will be tons of exploration. According to the post, this was the most challenging aspect of creating this title making fun, great looking environments to fly around in.

Lastly, the game’s all-star cast of characters has been announced and features the likes of characters such as Pepper Potts, Nick Fury, and FRIDAY (as well as a host of other characters we have yet to reveal).

Iron Man VR releases on July 3, 2020, exclusively on PSVR consoles.

Source: PS Blog