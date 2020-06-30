Awesome Ellie Fanart Puts Her in the Shoes of the Bloodborne Hunter

One of the best parts of big fandoms are that the fans are very passionate. Sometimes this could get a little crazy, but for the most part, fandoms are pretty epic. The Last of Us has a huge fandom and with Part 2 just about a past week old, gamers are already creating some epic fanart for the game.

As there is a ton of fanart for The Last of Us Part 2 out on the internet, one illustrated picture has made the rounds on Twitter. From Twitter user @Izzums, an art piece of Ellie dressed up as the iconic hunter from the PS4 exclusive title — Bloodborne. Both these properties are PlayStation-based so its pretty epic to see Ellie in the Hunter suit so many of us know. Plus, the illustration is beautiful.

Check out the epic fan art for Ellie as a Bloodborne Hunter down below:

Naughty Dog’s latest title, The Last of Us Part 2 has been one crazy game and gamers and reviewers are loving it! The sequel manages to outshine the original with its buttery smooth gameplay, jaw-dropping visuals, and immersive story.

The Last of Us Part 2 is now available exclusively for the PlayStation 4. Have you played the critically acclaimed title yet? What did you think about

source: Twitter