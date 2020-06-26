Sucker Punch Reveal Some Amazing Looking Concept Art for Ghost of Tsushima

Developers Sucker Punch has taken to Twitter this morning to showcase some epic concept art for their upcoming PlayStation exclusive — Ghost of Tsushima.

The new concept art which was showcased on Twitter shown off early looks at the game’s world, our main protagonist — Jin, and more. Ghost of Tsushima has this very authentic Samurai feel to it. With only three weeks away form the launch of the title, fans are getting eager to finally get their hands on the game.

Check out the official tweet from Sucker Punch down below:

Three weeks to go until #GhostOfTsushima! Here are a few pieces of concept art by our team to make the wait a bit easier. 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/0XEcHyHjfW — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 July 17 (@SuckerPunchProd) June 26, 2020

In related news, Sucker Punch has announced the other day that their highly anticipated title — Ghost of Tsushima, has finally gone gold!

Yes, this means the launch date for Ghost of Tsushima is officially locked in and there can not be any more delays. Going gold means the game is completed, despite the minor updates the developers will release once the game is out in the wild. This is a monumental moment for the developers, as it has been a long time coming that this game has been in development. The wait is finally almost over, and we’ll soon see if the wait lives up to the hype! Learn more about the game going gold right here!

Ghost of Tshushima is set to release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on July 17th. Let us know in he comments below!

source: Twitter