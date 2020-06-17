Rocket League’s Fifth Anniversary Set to Receive Huge Update This Summer

Developer Psyonix has taken to their website to announce that a huge update for Rocket League’s fifth anniversary is set to release sometime this Summer!

The developers have noted that the update will be a celebration for the long-running game and a two-week event will kick off at the end of the month. Players will get Limited Time Modes, and Rocket League- and Psyonix-themed items in the event store, and more!

Check out the official statement issued from developers Pysonix down below:

We’re working on a big update to Rocket League later this summer, and while we’re not quite ready to reveal everything coming to the game just yet, be on the lookout over the next few months. However, we are excited to announce that we’ll be celebrating Rocket League’s Fifth Anniversary with a two-week event starting at the end of this month with Limited Time Modes, and Rocket League- and Psyonix-themed items in the event store. These items and modes will be revealed in the next few weeks. There will be a small game update going live tomorrow in preparation for the Fifth Anniversary event, plus a new Item Series that we’ll reveal next week. The update will go live on all platforms tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. PDT (5 p.m. UTC). We’re very excited to talk about what we’re working on as we get closer to the major update, so stay tuned this summer as we’ll have plenty of info to share!

In related news, developer Psyonix have ended support for Rocket League on Mac and Linux platforms.

Rocket League will be receiving its last patch for macOS and Linux platfroms in March. Yes, the new update will disable online functionality (such as in-game purchases) for players on macOS and Linux, but offline features including Local Matches, and splitscreen play will still be accessible.If you’ve played on a macOS or Linux platform, Rocket League is coming an end. Learn more about the end of Rocket League on Mac and Linux right here!

Rocket League is now available for all platforms. It’s crazy to think Rocket League has been out for five years now, what are your thoughts on the upcoming update? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Pysonix