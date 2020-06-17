Marvel’s Avengers New Screenshot Showcases the Closing Screenshot of the Upcoming Trailer

Marvel’s Avengers is one of the most anticipated titles of 2020 to release, and with the month of E3 here, developers all around the world are getting ready to showcase their games!

This includes developer Crystal Dynamics. As we already know, the coronavirus has cancelled a ton of upcoming live events, but developers had to adapt and switch to online streamed events. We already saw some cool announcements from the Future of Gaming event for Sony, but upcoming next week is a special look into Square Enix’s highly anticipated superhero title — Marvel’s Avengers.

The developers noted earlier this month that we would be seeing some new gameplay, and our first ever look at co-op! Not much has been detailed besides that, but we can expect a ton of cool surprises on June 24th. Today, the developers released a screenshot of the close image for the upcoming trailer that will be present at the livestreamed event!

Check out the brand new screenshot that will close out the upcoming trailer for Marvel’s Avengers down below!

The team’s just closed out this trailer. We can’t wait for the fans to see it! 6/24 HERE WE COME! @PlayAvengers pic.twitter.com/T64ldkmih4 — Shaun Escayg (@ShaunEscayg) June 16, 2020

In related news, developer Crystal Dynamics have taken to Twitter to show off Kamala Khans room and trehouse, which is completely decked out in Avengers merch.

For anyone who does not know, Khan is a super fan of the Avengers, like most of us. The developers released some new images from Khan’s treehouse and her room, which is dedicated to all sorts of Avenger products such as posters, props and more! Check out the new screenshots right here!

Marvel’s Avengers is now set to release on September 4, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms. Are you excited for the upcoming game? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter