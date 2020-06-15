Marvel’s Avengers Showcases Kamala Khans Treehouse and Room in New Screenshots

The official Twitter account for the highly anticipated Avenger’s title — Marvel’s Avengers, have released some new images about Kamala Khan!

As I mentioned, the tweets are centered around one of the playable heroes in the game — Kamala Khan. For anyone who does not know, Khan is a super fan of the Avengers, like most of us. The developers released some new images from Khan’s treehouse and her room, which is dedicated to all sorts of Avenger products such as posters, props and more!

Check out Kamala Khans treehouse down below:

Hannah MacLeod, Writer on Marvel's Avengers, shares what the "treehouse" means to Kamala and how it keeps her fighting even when the world tells her otherwise. #Reassemble



Download the video conference background here: https://t.co/QbHgz77uJU pic.twitter.com/TLOhoZitoC — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 13, 2020

Check out Kamala Khan’s room down below:

Kamala Khan is an avid Avengers fangirl, who has adorned her walls with anything and everything that celebrates her idols – especially Captain Marvel! Showcase your Avengers fandom with these video conference backgrounds of Kamala's in-game room. #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/qHFicKXTui — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 12, 2020

I bet some of your rooms look like this, as we are all Avenger fans! Khan is a newer hero added into the Marvel universe, and it is super cool to see developers Crystal Dynamics use her as such a pivotal character in the upcoming title!

In related news, Marvel’s Avengers official Twitter account took to the website today to announce that they will be bringing a special gameplay streamed event in late June!

To be more specific, new gameplay and co-op will be showcased on Marvel’s War Table stream event which is set to air June 24th. Viewers can expect to see new gameplay, some co-op action, and probably a couple of surprises sprinkled in towards the end. Learn more about the upcoming event right here!

Marvel’s Avengers is now set to release on September 4, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms. Are you excited for the upcoming game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter, (2)