Desperados III Launch Trailer Showcases a Blend of Storytelling and Gameplay

THQ Nordic has brought back a once seemingly dormant franchise back to life and gamers who are fans of the franchise can finally get to play the latest entry in the Desperados series — Desperados III.

Desperados III has finally arrived and is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The franchise has been quiet for quite some time now, but ever since the rise of THQ Nordic, we have seen plenty of great games come back from the dead. The release trailer serves as a launch trailer for the title and it does a pretty good job at showcasing what the game is all about.

As I just mentioned, the trailer manages to capture the audiences attention with its storytelling, and hooks them in with its top down strategy gameplay mechanics. If you’re a fan of these type of games, then you’ll definitely want to keep this on your radar.

Check out the Desperados 3 release trailer down below:

Desperados III will get three additional missions later this year with the season pass. Mimimi Games will also release two free content updates in July and August, each featuring 4 new Baron’s challenge bonus missions. Additionally, there will be an update this summer, adding Mac & Linux support.

Desperados III is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

source: YouTube