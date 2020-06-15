Devolver Digital Online Streamed Direct Planned for Mid-July; New Game Reveals, Updates on Upcoming Titles, and More

With E3 2020 being cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), many conventions, gaming events, and more has been lost. That being said, developers, publishers, and everyone in between will have to hold an online event to replace the monolith event.

We’ve seen a ton of developers announce their dates for their E3 showing, but the latest one comes from developer Devolver Digital! Yes, Devolver has joined the online summer event with their own livestreamed event, which is planned for mid July. The event will have some updates plus release dates on upcoming games, and a couple of new game reveals!

Check out the official announcement from developer Devolver Digital down below:

Devolver Direct 2020 will be mid July if all goes well with production.



This year will have some updates + release dates on upcoming games and a couple of new games to reveal – all with gameplay.



Can’t wait to share more soon! — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) June 14, 2020

In related news, Sony has just held their Future of Gaming event which showcased a ton of awesome PS5 gameplay and some exciting new game announcements! They basically kicked off the Summer with a ton of great gaming news, and it seems that we’re only getting started! Learn more about the PS5 and the Future of Gaming right here!

Deveolver Digital's gaming direct is set to go live sometime in mid-July. Are you excited for the direct? Let us know in the comments below!

