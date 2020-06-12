Microsoft Reveals Latest Free Play Days Titles

Microsoft has announced a new batch of games a part of this week’s Free Play Days.

Starting Thursday, June 11 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, June 14 at 11:59 p.m. PDT Soulcalibur VI, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and Dead by Daylight: Special Edition will all free to play. If you like the games and want to keep fun going, players can purchase the games at a discounted price. Check out down below, what the titles will cost:

Lastly, the post also covers that Xbox Game Pass is currently being offered for $1. Xbox Game Pass gives players an instant library of titles including Red Dead Redemption, Gears 5, and the most recently announced No Man’s Sky.

In related Xbox news, today Microsoft has announced the official Games with Gold titles for the month of June 2020. The lineup features a handful of titles from both current and last generation of consoles and 2200 in gamerscore. Read our full story here

Source: Xbox Wire