No Man’s Sky is Coming to Xbox Game Pass in June

No Man’s Sky is coming to both console and PC versions of Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has announced on the Xbox Wire.

In a blog post on the Xbox Wire, Lead Programmer, Sean Murray took the time to announce the big news that the game will be included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. The game will join a library of titles and will be available to over 10 million users. This is definitely a big step for the game, and will certainly open the doors for those who aren’t familiar with this title.

In related Xbox news, today Microsoft has announced the official Games with Gold titles for the month of June 2020. The lineup features a handful of titles from both current and last generation of consoles and 2200 in gamerscore. Read our full story here.

Source: Xbox Wire