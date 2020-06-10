Burnout Paradise Remastered Trailer Showcases Eight High-Octane Truths for Nintendo Switch

EA has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming remastered racing title for the Nintendo Switch — Burnout Paradise.

The new trailer showcases the remastered title in action, as well details eight high-octane truths about the upcoming racing game. If you never played Burnout Paradise this will be the time to do so as it comes with a new visual upgraded look, a ton of collectible cars, and so much more!

Check out the Burnout Paradise Remastered Nintendo trailer down below:

Check out the eight high-octane truths down below:

1. Race a massive open world



Explore Paradise City, its rural surroundings, and Big Surf Island in the ultimate driving playground. Find 400 smash gates scattered around the world, opening up bold alternate routes like rooftops and boardwalks.



2. Feel the speed in 60 FPS



Get a crazy sense of speed in 60 frames per second – and never let go of it as you power slide your way around turns and corners in breakneck fashion.



3. Blaze a trail of destruction



Send your car launching, spinning, and scraping through the city, smashing through traffic and leaving a very expensive trail of wreckage in your rearview.



4. Have even more fun with friends



Play ranked and unranked multiplayer races or jump into events such as Cops and Robbers together with your friends online. Or, take on challenges and pass the controller (or console!) in local party play.



5. Collect 150+ awesome rides



Add more than 150 vehicles to your collection by chasing them down and crashing into them. The long list includes legendary cars, motorbikes, and even toy cars!



6. Enjoy 120 unique events



Drive and survive in Marked Man, go for the takedown in Road Rage, and chain together crazy stunts in Stunt Run to come out on top in a variety of adrenaline-fueled events.



7. Tune in to a pumping soundtrack



Tear up the road to more than 80 galvanizing tracks, accompanying the action on screen in perfect symbiosis.



8. Get the definitive Burnout Paradise experience



Get eight DLC packs included from the start with Burnout Paradise Remastered on Nintendo Switch, including the Cops and Robbers pack, Legendary Cars, Burnout Bikes, and Big Surf Island, with many locations, challenges, and vehicles to discover.

Burnour Paradise Remaster has been released for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC for a couple of years now, and we here at Gameranx made a special Before You Buy video on the title.

This is not the video made for the Nintendo Switch version, but if you want a general outlook on how we feel about the remaster, make sure to check it out down below!

Burnout Paradise Remastered for the Nintendo Switch is set to release next week on June 19th. Are you excited for the upcoming remaster? Let us know in the comments below!

