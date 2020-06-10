Bethesda Releases Launch Trailer for Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor

Bethesda’s highly anticipated expansion — Greymoor, has finally arrived for all platforms and to celebrate the monumental moment, the developers released a brand new launch trailer!

The long-awaited Greymoor expansion is finally here, and after the slight delay in May, fans are eagerly waiting to jump into the epic MMO title. The launch trailer is here to hype you up one last time before the game is yours, and if you’ve been waiting for the expansion, you’re not going to want to skip it.

Check out the epic launch trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor down below:

Explore Western Skyrim, discover long-lost treasure and lore, and unravel an insidious plot at the heart of the Nord homeland in Greymoor, the latest Chapter in the Elder Scrolls Online saga. The dark tale that began with the Harrowstorm DLC continues as an ancient supernatural threat rises from the starless depths of Blackreach. Gather your allies, adventurer, it’s time to confront the Dark Heart of Skyrim.

Not too long ago, Bethesda released yet another trailer for Greymoor which showcased the new evil players will have to fight. The Greymoor DLC expansion has an ancient evil rising up again, and it will be up to the players to put it to a stop. Make sure to check out that trailer right here!

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Expansion is now available on all platforms. Are you excited to jump back into the world of Skyrim? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube