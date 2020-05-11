Bethesda Releases New Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Trailer, Showcases the Rise of An Ancient Evil

Bethesda has released a new trailer showcasing their highly anticipated DLC expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor!

The latest trailer for the upcoming DLC is a good one as it blends both story content and gameplay teases very nicely. The upcoming DLC has been long-awaited by fans, and with the release date only a couple of weeks from releasing, fans hype levels are through the roof. The Greymoor DLC expansion has an ancient evil rising up again, and it will be up to the players to put it to a stop.

Check out the latest Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor trailer down below:

An ancient evil rises in The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, and a monstrous army marches on the Nords of Western Skyrim from below. Confront a fallen legion in this latest Chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online saga and continue your Dark Heart of Skyrim year-long adventure. Skyrim needs heroes—will you answer the call? This new Chapter in the Elder Scrolls saga is part of the Dark Heart of Skyrim, a year-long adventure that began in March with the Harrowstorm DLC and continues throughout all of 2020.

In related news, Bethesda and Zenimax Studios have taken to the Elder Scrolls Online website and announced a new release date for the highly anticipated DLC — Greymoor.

The delay is very short, but nonetheless a delay. The developers have decided to delay the DLC for a couple weeks due to the transition phase of COVID-19 at home offices. PC/Mac users will now be able to jump into the DLC starting on May 26th, while PS4 and Xbox One users have to wait until June 9th. Learn more about the short delay right here!

PC/Mac users will be able to jump into the Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor DLC starting on May 26th, while PS4 and Xbox One users have to wait until June 9th . Are you excited for the upcoming DLC? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube