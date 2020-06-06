Rumors of Bloodborne Remaster from Bluepoint Games Heading Towards PS5 and PC Start to Hit Internet

One of From Software’s greatest games is no doubt the PS4 exclusive title, Bloodborne. If you have probably heard by now, plenty of gamers are calling for a Bloodborne sequel, which seems is not going to happen.

However, good news is still here, as rumors started to flood the internet that Bloodborne might be coming to both the PS5 and PC! Yes, plenty of gaming twitter accounts, journalist, and YouTubers, have been teasing the idea of Bloodborne heading towards to PC and PS5. The biggest claim comes from YouTube User, PC Gaming Inquisition, where he states he has insider information about the upcoming port.

The port is said to be developed by Blue Point games and it will come with higher definition character models, a faster frame rate and much more. This is a remaster of the game, not a remake, so don’t expect to see re-landscaped environments, or a different story.

Check out a detailed video from YouTube user — PC Gaming Inquisition , who claims Bloodborne is indeed coming to PS5 and PC down below:

As PC Gaming Inquisition notes, his track record is non existent as he is not a well known insider as of yet, however, he notes that his insider information is legit. But like every other rumor on the internet, I would suggest keeping your expectations in check and believe this with a grain of salt.

It wouldn’t be the craziest thing to see a Bloodborne remaster from Bluepoint as they did do the Dark Souls remaster, but with no hard concrete evidence from Sony, we shouldn’t jump to conclusions just yet. However, would you like to see the epic From Software title head towards PS5 and PC? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube