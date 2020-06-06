Command & Conquer: Remastered Collection – How To Unlock The Ant & Dino Secret Levels | Easter Egg Levels Guide

Some of the most influential Easter eggs are back in Command & Conquer: Remastered Collection. Whenever you want, you can dive into the hidden dino level or the hidden ant level and do battle with monsters from beyond time. The original game of the series, Command & Conquer, let you fight over-sized dinosaurs — while Red Alert is all about giant ant invasions. Unlocking both of these levels is incredibly easy, and you can do it from the start of the game.

These are some of the best Easter eggs in video games. Originally, the manual for Red Alert hid a secret message for players to discover and decode — it was pretty easy, just morse code, but in the days before everyone had internet, that was a lot trickier to solve than we might think today. You couldn’t just plug the dots and lines into a translator! You had to bust out the morse code book.

Thankfully, there’s no need for all that anymore. Here’s how to access both hidden levels in the remastered collection.











[Command & Conquer] How To Unlock The Secret Dino Level

Left-click every bolt in the main menu screen. You should hear a dinosaur roar after each click! Click them all to begin the mission.

The level permanently unlocks after completing it. This is the original C&C secret level, and lets you fight velociraptors — it’s hilarious, and absolutely worth playing.

[Command & Conquer: Red Alert] How To Unlock The Secret Ant Level

Hold [Shift] and left-click the speaker in the main menu screen. The speaker is located in the top-right corner of the screen.

Once you’ve played the level once, it will permanently unlock in the level select screen. This secret level was originally found by players that deciphered a morse code message in the instruction manual. There’s no instruction manual, but you can still access this ridiculous level.

Naturally, you’ll find swarms of giant ants.