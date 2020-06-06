The Last of Us Part 2 is the Largest Pre-Ordered PlayStation Title in Brazil’s History

The Last of Us Part 2 is going to be a big game for a lot of gamers, and it seems that the country of Brazil will be one of the biggest supporters! IGN Brazil has noted that The Last of Us Part 2 is the largest pre-ordered PlayStation title in the country’s history!

The previous title to hold the number one spot for most pr-ordered title in Brazil is Sony Santa Monica’s soft reboot title — God of War! The Last of Us is one of the biggest gaming phenomenons in the last couple of years and with the sequel rapidly approaching its release date, gamers all around are locking their copies of the game in.

The collector editions have been sold out for quite some time, but if you’re looking for some physical media, you better pre-order quick as stock is running low.

In related news, Seattle-based singer and songwriter Anna-Lynne Williams has taken to Twitter to claim that Naughty Dog and Sony has not credited her for her cover of ‘True Faith’.

Sony and Naughty Dog has recently released a new CGI trailer for the highly anticipated title that featured Ellie singing a song — True Faith. However, it seems that the developers and marketing team were unaware that Anna-Lynne Williams cover of the song, added some of her own lyrics. Learn more about the allegations right here!

The Last of Us Part II releases on June 19 exclusively for PlayStation 4 users.

source: IGN Brazil