The Elder Scrolls: Blades Now Officially Available For Nintendo Switch

Originally, The Elder Scrolls: Blades was a mobile video game from Bethesda and for a good while it’s been available through early access. That has since changed as the game made its exit away from early access though along with its exit from early access it came with the launch on the Nintendo Switch. Bethesda is offering gamers a full Elder Scrolls experience but through the mobile platform. As a result, you’ll be able to enjoy this action RPG with an open world map and a series of quests. This game takes place during the Fourth Empire where players step into the role of a surviving Blades member.

Blades were once high ranking individuals that were extremely skilled and took on the role of protectors to the Empire of Tamriel. They have since been disbanded and forced into exile. A new journey awaits and if you’ve already been playing this game through your mobile device then it’s worth noting that you can easily transfer over your progress onto the Nintendo Switch platform and pick right back up where you left off. Now that the game is available on the Nintendo Switch platform, we’re interested in seeing just how many people will be jumping into the game from the new platform.

This is also a free video game to enjoy as well which can be downloaded from the Nintendo eShop. However, if you want a jump ahead than the standard free game version then you can get the Quick Star Edition which would give you an assortment of goods and items to help give you a small buff right away.

For now, you can check out now which may be worth it as we know the next installment to The Elder Scrolls franchise will be a long way away. This news was reiterated from Pete Hines who stated that they won’t find The Elder Scrolls until after Starfield.









