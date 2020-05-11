The Elder Scrolls 6 Is Still Years Away

One of the most anticipated video game announcements that came out during E3 2018 was the reveal of The Elder Scrolls 6. After the highly successful release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, the fan base has been eagerly awaiting the next thrilling epic adventure from the series. However, despite having an announcement during E3 2018, we’re still going to be a long way away before we’re able to really get the game in our hands.

E3 2018 was a centerpiece for Bethesda to unveil two IPs coming out in the future which was The Elder Scrolls 6 as mentioned, but also a brand new IP known as Starfield. Neither of those two games had any details really released for players to dive into, but it was stated that Starfield would be a next-generation video game title and that it would be available before The Elder Scrolls 6. Still, fans have been clinging to any news and announcements that would be unveiled for The Elder Scrolls franchise.

Today we’re learning that Pete Hines, the SVP of global marketing at Bethesda had answered a question from a fan on Twitter. One fan asked Pete Hines when we would see some information regarding The Elder Scrolls 6. Pete Hines replied stating that it’s after Starfield and since you know nothing about the IP yet, coming for questions about The Elder Scrolls now instead of years from now is telling him that he’s failing to properly manage expectations.

While we’re sure that the developers are a bit tired of having to constantly repeat this to players online, but you can’t quite blame them from being excited. The Elder Scrolls has been around since 1994 and it’s only gaining more popularity. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what Starfield is all about.

It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) May 10, 2020

Source: Twitter