Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Creative Director Discusses Upcoming Game in New Interview Trailer

Creative director — Ashraf Ismail was interviewed by Xbox today for their inside edition showcasing the next generation of consoles, and gameplay. One of the bigger titles to get detailed was Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

The new interview trailer has Ismail go into some detail about the upcoming entry in the long-running franchise. The gameplay trailer was kind of a let down, due to its short runtime and lack of heavy gameplay footage, but nonetheless it was cool to see the game in action.

The interview discusses some of the thoughts the team had when they went into developing the game, and some of the features players will experience when the game launches later this year. If you’re hyped for the game, this developer interview will keep you interested in learning more about the upcoming game.

Check out the developer interview for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla down below:

Earlier today, Inside Xbox has released the ifrst set tof footage for the upcoming entry in the ling-running franchise. The latest footage is just a small taste of the game and we’re sure there are bound to be plenty more informational videos uploaded to give players some background narrative, character introductions, and new gameplay features as well.

With Assassin’s Creed also missing out in 2019 altogether, there is plenty of hype over the next installment and we’re just as eager to find out what all Ubisoft has decided to add into the franchise. Make sure to check out the world premiere gameplay trailer for AC: Valhalla right here!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to launch on the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X this holiday season. Are you excited for the upcoming entry in the series? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube