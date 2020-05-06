The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle Expansion Pack Announced; Launches June 5th

The Sims 4 will be getting a new expansion pack called the “Eco Lifestyle” and will allow players to make an impact in their world.

Check out the reveal trailer down below:

“Move into a community of fellow collaborative makers to help your new neighbors decide on a Community Space Project, reduce your eco-footprint, and watch your neighborhood transform. Ready for your Sims to impact their world?”

Fans of The Sims 4 will be delighted to know that a new expansion pack is on the way and you won’t have to wait long as it launches next month. Players will be able to make a difference in their new community of Evergreen Harbor, as you will be making the best decisions for the ecosystem. Upgrade your home, make eco-friendly projects, use your voice, and most importantly change the world in this new expansion pack!

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle expansion pack will release next month on June 5 and will cost $39.99. For those who want to pre-order the pack early, can do so right here.

What are your thoughts on this new expansion pack? Will you be picking up this pack? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: The Sims Youtube