Bloodborne Modder Makes Game Run at 60FPS on PS4 Pro, Looks Amazing

A modder of the name Lance McDonald has created a very welcomed new feature that plenty of Bloodborne players would love to have had when playing through their first playthrough!

As you can see from the headline, the new mod created by McDonald has made the iconic title run at 60 frames per second. If you’re not aware, most games are usually ran at 30FPS, especially when it comes to console titles. From Software’s excellent PS$ exclusive title, Bloodborne, has been critically acclaimed from critics, developers, and gamers alike; this new mod will give them reason to go back and replay the game for themselves!

Check out Bloodborne running at 60 frames per second on PS4 Pro down below:

Here's the opening area on a PS4 Pro running in boost mode. pic.twitter.com/bYut1Ak6DL — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) April 28, 2020

Do note that the mod is running on a PS4 Pro, and will work must better with this version of the PS4 instead of its base counterpart. You will still be able to use on PS4, but you will not experience it as smooth as you would on a PS4 Pro.

In related news, another modder has found a pretty cool discovery when it comes to the Loran Cleric. While the character is featured in the game, it seems that the development studio had some broader plans for the boss.

If the files are correct then the Loran Cleric would have shown up in a few other places around the game such as the Forbidden Woods and the Upper Cathedral Ward. There were even plans to include a boss fight version of the character known as Fort. Learn more about the mod that discoveries some new Loren Cleric information right here!

Bloodborne is now available for the PS4. Are you going to try to get the game to run at 60FPS? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter