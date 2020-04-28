Queer Eye’s Bobby Sharing Interior Designing Tips for Animal Crossing: New Horizon Players

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is all about decorating your island in your fashion, and if you lack any sense of style, perhaps you need some help from an expert.

If you need help, you’re in luck as Bobby from Netflix’s Queer Eye has been taking to Twitter to help users with interior designing. If you watch Queer you’ll know Bobby to be the specialist when it comes to interior designing. Now if you want some tips from Bobby, or just want to learn some tips, make sure to check the thread on Twitter.

Check out the tweet from Queer Eye down below:

Hai Nook Miles+ members!! Do you need help making your #AnimalCrossing house a little more shamazing? Well, @bobbyberk is SOO EXCITED to share his interior design expertise with you!✨💖 Reply to this tweet with pics of your home + the hashtag #QExAC for some special hiptips! pic.twitter.com/djztAdwsmV — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) April 28, 2020

In related news, Animal Crossing New Horizons players have started their own maintenance service.

The new service has players offering their time to accept real-world currency to visit your island, to water your gardens, trees, clear weeds among any other daily tasks that would go into making sure your island is in shape for visitors at any given moment. If this interest you, learn more about the maintenance service right here!

