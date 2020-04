PlayStation Store Holding Massive Sale Featuring Games Under $20

Nathan Clark Associate Digital Promotions Manager at Sony has took to the PlayStation Blog to announce a brand new PS Store Sale!

Starting tomorrow gamers will be able to get their hands on some great titles all for under $20 dollars! With this whole quarantine thing going on, this is the perfect time to pick up some cheap games, and go through your massive backlog.

The games range from indie games like Blasphemous, to big AAA titles Far Cry 5, so whatever fits your your liking, this sale might be for you. Don’t dilly dally too long though, as the sale will be limited until MAy 13th, 8am P.T.

The full list of Games Under $20 sale is detailed down below:

Ends 8am Pacific, Wednesday, May 13.

PS4 Games $Sale $Original 7TH SECTOR $13.99 $19.99 A WINTER’S DAYDREAM $3.59 $5.99 ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-IN-1 PACK $3.99 $7.99 ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG $1.99 $3.99 ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA $1.99 $3.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS $14.99 $59.99 AVEN COLONY $14.99 $29.99 BAJA: EDGE OF CONTROL HD $8.99 $29.99 BEACH BUGGY RACING $3.99 $9.99 BLASPHEMOUS $16.74 $24.99 BULLETSTORM: FULL CLIP EDITION $7.99 $39.99 BULLETSTORM: FULL CLIP EDITION DUKE NUKEM BUNDLE $11.24 $44.99 CALL OF CTHULHU $9.99 $39.99 CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE – SEASON PASS $19.99 $49.99 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS III -ZOMBIES CHRONICLES EDITION $19.79 $59.99 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS III SEASON PASS $19.99 $49.99 CALL OF DUTY: GHOSTS GOLD EDITION $19.79 $59.99 CALL OF DUTY: GHOSTS SEASON PASS $19.99 $49.99 CALL OF DUTY: INFINITE WARFARE $19.79 $59.99 CALL OF DUTY: INFINITE WARFARE – SEASON PASS $19.99 $49.99 CITIES: SKYLINES – PREMIUM EDITION 2 $17.49 $69.99 CITIES: SKYLINES + SURVIVING MARS $14.99 $59.99 CLUSTERTRUCK $4.49 $14.99 DARK SOULS 2: SCHOLAR OF THE FIRST SIN $9.99 $39.99 DARKSIDERS II DEATHINITIVE EDITION $7.49 $29.99 DARKSIDERS III $17.99 $59.99 DARKSIDERS III SEASON PASS $9.99 $19.99 DARKSIDERS WARMASTERED EDITION $4.99 $19.99 DARKSIDERS: FURY’S COLLECTION – WAR AND DEATH $9.99 $39.99 DEAD CELLS $16.24 $24.99 DEAD ISLAND DEFINITIVE EDITION $7.99 $19.99 DEAD ISLAND: RIPTIDE DEFINITIVE EDITION $7.99 $19.99 DESTROY ALL HUMANS! $6.99 $19.99 DESTROY ALL HUMANS! 2 $6.99 $19.99 DIABLO III: RISE OF THE NECROMANCER $7.49 $14.99 DIRT RALLY 2.0 – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $19.79 $59.99 DISHONORED 2 $7.49 $29.99 DISHONORED DEFINITIVE EDITION $17.99 $59.99 DISHONORED: DEATH OF THE OUTSIDER $4.99 $19.99 DONUT COUNTY $6.49 $12.99 DRAGON AGE: INQUISITION DLC BUNDLE $19.79 $44.99 DUKE NUKEM 3D: 20TH ANNIVERSARY WORLD TOUR $4.99 $19.99 EA SPORTS UFC 3 DELUXE EDITION $14.99 $29.99 ELEX $14.99 $59.99 ELITE DANGEROUS: DELUXE EDITION $17.99 $59.99 F1 2019 $17.99 $59.99 F1 2019 LEGEND EDITION SENNA AND PROST $19.59 $69.99 FADE TO SILENCE $17.99 $29.99 FALLOUT 4 $14.99 $29.99 FAR CRY 3 CLASSIC EDITION $14.99 $29.99 FAR CRY 5 $14.99 $59.99 FOR HONOR STANDARD EDITION $9.89 $29.99 FOR HONOR YEAR 1: HEROES BUNDLE $14.99 $29.99 FREEDIVER: TRITON DOWN $11.24 $14.99 FULLBLAST $2.99 $5.99 GENESIS ALPHA ONE $11.99 $29.99 GHOST RECON BREAKPOINT : 1200 (+100 BONUS) GHOST COINS $6.99 $9.99 GHOST RECON BREAKPOINT : 2400 (+400 BONUS) GHOST COINS $13.99 $19.99 GRAVEYARD KEEPER $6.99 $19.99 GTAV: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION AND GREAT WHITE SHARK CARD $19.79 $44.99 GUTS & GLORY $3.74 $14.99 HELLO NEIGHBOR $7.49 $29.99 HELLO NEIGHBOR BUNDLE $9.99 $49.99 HELLO NEIGHBOR HIDE AND SEEK $5.99 $29.99 HITMAN – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $8.99 $59.99 HITMAN 2 – STANDARD EDITION $17.99 $59.99 HOMEFRONT: THE REVOLUTION $4.99 $19.99 HOMEFRONT: THE REVOLUTION ‘FREEDOM FIGHTER’ BUNDLE $9.99 $39.99 HUMAN: FALL FLAT $6.74 $14.99 INFINITE MINIGOLF $5.99 $14.99 INJUSTICE 2 $5.99 $19.99 JURASSIC WORLD EVOLUTION $17.49 $49.99 JURASSIC WORLD EVOLUTION DELUXE EDITION $19.24 $54.99 KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION $19.99 $24.99 KERBAL SPACE PROGRAM: BREAKING GROUND EXPANSION $11.24 $14.99 KERBAL SPACE PROGRAM: HISTORY AND PARTS PACK $6.69 $9.99 KILLING FLOOR 2 $9.89 $29.99 KILLING FLOOR: DOUBLE FEATURE (VR) $19.99 $39.99 KILLING FLOOR: INCURSION (VR) $9.99 $19.99 KINGDOM COME: DELIVERANCE $14.99 $29.99 KINGDOM COME: DELIVERANCE ROYAL EDITION $19.99 $39.99 L.A. NOIRE: THE VR CASE FILES $17.99 $29.99 LEGO BATMAN 3: BEYOND GOTHAM $7.99 $19.99 LEGO CITY UNDERCOVER $11.99 $29.99 LEGO DC SUPER-VILLAINS $17.99 $59.99 LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES $7.99 $19.99 LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2 $7.99 $19.99 LEGO MARVEL’S AVENGERS $7.99 $19.99 LEGO THE INCREDIBLES $19.79 $59.99 LEGRAND LEGACY: TALE OF THE FATEBOUNDS $11.99 $19.99 LIFE IS STRANGE 2 – EPISODE 2-5 BUNDLE $14.84 $32.99 LIFE IS STRANGE 2 COMPLETE SEASON $15.99 $39.99 LIFE IS STRANGE 2 EPISODE 1 $1.99 $7.99 METAL GEAR SURVIVE $7.49 $29.99 METRO 2033 REDUX $6.99 $19.99 METRO REDUX $8.99 $29.99 METRO: LAST LIGHT REDUX $6.99 $19.99 MICRO MACHINES WORLD SERIES $3.99 $9.99 MONKEY KING: HERO IS BACK $19.99 $39.99 MONSTER JAM STEEL TITANS $19.99 $39.99 MURDERED: SOUL SUSPECT $1.99 $19.99 MUSIC RACER $4.89 $6.99 MX VS ATV ALL OUT $14.99 $49.99 MX VS. ATV SUPERCROSS ENCORE $7.49 $29.99 MY TIME AT PORTIA $14.99 $29.99 ONRUSH STANDARD DIGITAL EDITION $2.49 $24.99 OUTER WILDS $18.74 $24.99 OVERCOOKED $6.79 $16.99 OVERCOOKED HOLIDAY BUNDLE $7.99 $19.99 OVERCOOKED: GOURMET EDITION $7.99 $19.99 PIERHEAD ARCADE $7.49 $14.99 PILLARS OF ETERNITY: COMPLETE EDITION $12.49 $49.99 PLAGUE INC: EVOLVED $10.49 $14.99 PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS $14.99 $29.99 PREY: DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $4.99 $19.99 PROJECT CARS $3.99 $19.99 PROJECT CARS – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $7.99 $39.99 RAGE 2 $8.99 $29.99 REAL HEROES: FIREFIGHTER $7.49 $14.99 RED FACTION $6.74 $14.99 RED FACTION GUERRILLA RE-MARS-TERED $11.99 $29.99 REMOTHERED: TORMENTED FATHERS $10.49 $29.99 RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER: 20 YEAR CELEBRATION $8.99 $29.99 ROUNDGUARD $13.99 $19.99 SAINTS ROW IV RE-ELECTED $4.99 $19.99 SAINTS ROW IV RE-ELECTED & GAT OUT OF HELL $7.49 $29.99 SAINTS ROW: GAT OUT OF HELL $3.74 $14.99 SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE DEVIL’S DAUGHTER $7.49 $49.99 SINNER SACRIFICE FOR REDEMPTION $9.49 $18.99 SLEEPING DOGS DEFINITIVE EDITION $4.49 $29.99 SLIME RANCHER $9.99 $19.99 SLIME RANCHER: DELUXE EDITION $17.99 $29.99 SNIPER ELITE 4 $11.99 $59.99 SNIPER ELITE 4 DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $17.99 $89.99 SNIPER ELITE V2 REMASTERED $19.24 $34.99 SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR 3 SEASON PASS EDITION $7.99 $39.99 SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS $19.99 $39.99 SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE – SEASON PASS $14.99 $29.99 SPEEDRUNNERS $2.49 $9.99 SPEEDRUNNERS DELUXE BUNDLE $5.09 $16.99 STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II: CELEBRATION EDITION $19.99 $39.99 STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II: CELEBRATION EDITION UPGRADE $12.49 $24.99 STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTER $2.49 $24.99 STAR WARS PINBALL: SEASON 1 BUNDLE $14.39 $23.99 STAR WARS: JEDI STARFIGHTER $17.49 $49.99 STAR WARS: RACER REVENGE $5.09 $16.99 STEEP X GAMES GOLD EDITION $19.99 $49.99 STREETS OF ROGUE $9.99 $19.99 THE COUNCIL – THE COMPLETE SEASON $7.49 $24.99 THE CREW ULTIMATE EDITION $15.99 $39.99 THE DISNEY AFTERNOON COLLECTION $4.99 $19.99 THE ESCAPISTS $4.99 $19.99 THE ESCAPISTS + THE ESCAPISTS 2 $17.49 $34.99 THE ESCAPISTS 2 $6.79 $19.99 THE ESCAPISTS 2 – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $9.17 $26.99 THE EVIL WITHIN 2 $9.99 $19.99 THIEF $2.99 $19.99 THIS IS THE POLICE 2 $8.99 $29.99 TITAN QUEST $8.99 $29.99 TOEJAM & EARL: BACK IN THE GROOVE $3.74 $14.99 TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS STANDARD EDITION $14.99 $49.99 TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS YEAR 2 PASS $14.99 $29.99 TOMB RAIDER: DEFINITIVE EDITION $4.49 $29.99 TROVE – MEGA MENAGERIE PACK $19.79 $29.99 TROVE – SQUARE NECESSITIES $11.99 $19.99 TRUCK RACING CHAMPIONSHIP $19.79 $59.99 V-RALLY 4 $11.99 $59.99 WARHAMMER 40000: INQUISITOR – MARTYR $9.99 $39.99 WARHAMMER 40000: INQUISITOR – MARTYR | IMPERIUM EDITION $10.99 $54.99 WE HAPPY FEW $14.99 $59.99 WE HAPPY FEW DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $19.99 $79.99 WE HAPPY FEW SEASON PASS $11.99 $19.99 WE SING $7.49 $29.99 WE SING POP $7.49 $29.99 WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH $7.99 $19.99 WOLFENSTEIN: CYBERPILOT (VR) $8.99 $29.99 WOLFENSTEIN: YOUNGBLOOD DELUXE EDITION $3.74 $14.99 WORMS BATTLEGROUNDS $7.49 $24.99 WORMS BATTLEGROUNDS + WORMS W.M.D $17.49 $34.99 WORMS W.M.D $8.99 $29.99 WRC 7 FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP $17.49 $49.99 WREKFEST: RETRO RAMMERS CAR PACK $2.39 $3.99 WWE 2K20 $14.99 $59.99 WWE 2K20 ORIGINALS: EMPIRE OF TOMORROW $9.74 $14.99 WWE 2K20 ORIGINALS: SOUTHPAW REGIONAL WRESTLING $9.74 $14.99 WWE 2K20 ORIGINALS: WASTELAND WANDERERS $9.74 $14.99 XCOM 2 DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $18.74 $74.99 YOOKA-LAYLEE $9.99 $39.99 YOOKA-LAYLEE AND THE IMPOSSIBLE LAIR $17.99 $29.99

The massive PlayStation Store sale will end on May 13th. Do you plan on picking up anything from the sale? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog