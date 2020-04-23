Last of Us Part 2 Fan Art Is so Impressive, It Has Gaming Community Doing Double Take

The Last of Us community is one of the most creative groups of people out there and thanks to a new Reddit post, we see that creativity in action once again.

Reddit user DY092613 has posted a new art piece that they created, which looks absolutely phenomenal. If you had to ask me, I originally thought this was a screenshot of the game, but it’s not and rather all drawn out by an actual person.

The scene is from 2018 E3 Gameplay reveal where Ellie and Dina were just about to kiss, a truly iconic moment from the reveal trailer. Reddit user DY092613 really managed to capture the beauty between the two characters. The artist then went into detail about the steps they took to create such a masterpiece.

You can check out the steps Reddit user DY092613 took to create this epic art piece down below:

In related news, Director for one of the most highly anticipated titles for 2020 — Neil Druckmann, has taken to Twitter to share an awesome fan made trailer for The Last of Us Part 2.

The trailer is made from YouTuber user CRISTIANDRAKE YT, where he mashes up a ton of Last of Us Part 2 footage and has us all clamoring for the game’s release. I’ve seen the trailer myself, and to be honest it’s pretty amazing. It almost feels like an actual trailer that Naughty Dog would make, and for Neil Druckmann to recognize it, it has to mean something. Check out the fanmade trailer right here!

The Last of Us Part 2 is still without an official release date, however stay tuned to gameranx as we are following the situation very closely. But in the meantime, what do you think of the fantastic art piece? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Reddit