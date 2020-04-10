Neil Druckmann Praises Fan Trailer For The Last of Us Part 2; Still Working on New Release Date With Sony

Director for one of the the most highly anticpated titles of 2020 — Neil Druckmann, has taken to Twitter to share an awesome fan made trailer for The Last of Us Part 2.

The trailer is made from YouTuber user CRISTIANDRAKE YT, where he mashes up a ton of Last of Us Part 2 footage and has us all clamoring for the game’s release.

The Last of Us Part 2 is one of the most anticipated games of 2020 and for good reason; the original had such an emotional story filled with gruesome gameplay, and awesome scenery. The follow up title isn’t too far away, but the wait is going to feel like forever.

Check out the official tweet from Neil Druckmann

😳 This fan trailer is so damn good, had to come back to twitter to share. (We’re still working hard with Sony to get you the game as soon as possible.) Now returning to my social media cleanse. ❤️ https://t.co/ppnGvT7tES — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) April 10, 2020

In addition to praising the fan made trailer, Druckmann also notes that he and the team over at Naughty Dog are trying their best to get Sony to release The Last of Us Part 2 as soon as they can.

It seems that Sony wants to hold on to the game until the COVID- 19 pandemic simmers down and that;s understandable. Hopefully the developers and publisher find a new release date for the game so the fans can rest easy and return to waiting patiently.

Check out the epic fan made The Last of Us Part 2 trailer down below:

