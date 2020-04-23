Super Mega Baseball 3 Releases May 13 on all Platforms

Metalhead Software has announced Super Mega Baseball 3 will be launching on all platforms next month on May 13.

Alongside the news of the release date, a new lengthy video showing off reworked batting gameplay and pitching mechanics has been released. The new video feature commentary from Richard who is a gameplay developer for the title gives a breakdown of what has been changed to the game.

Check it out down below:

The new video dives deep into the reworked gameplay developments the game has been through including reworking AI pitching mechanics. Nonetheless, fans are excited to find out that Super Mega Baseball 3 will be hit all platforms next month on May 13.

Super Mega Baseball 3 will retail for $44.99 on all platforms when it makes its debut next month. It’s also worth noting, there is cross-platform play between all four platforms, so be sure to link up with your friends and challenge them to an old school round of baseball.

What are your thoughts on this title?