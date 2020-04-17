Resident Evil Resistance Adds Antagonist Nicholai Ginovaef as Playable Character Next Month

Capcom has revealed that the antagonist behind Resident Evil 3, Nicholai Ginovaef will be joining Resident Evil Resistance in the month of May.

Jill Valentine has joined the survivor ranks in Resistance! With her trusty Samurai Edge and dodge, she'll surely put a dent in any Mastermind's work.



Unfortunately for Jill, Nicholai Ginovaef will take a seat in the Mastermind throne in a future title update… pic.twitter.com/eyodaGHNVJ — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 17, 2020

Resident Evil Resistances’ DLC road map has unveiled and has begun to take form as Jill Valentine has joined the game today. In addition to that news, it was revealed that the month of May will also feature a new character and it has been detailed that is will be Nicholai Ginovaef.

The road map reflects that new content is also slated for the month of June, however at the time of writing there isn’t any confirmation of what it can be. Perhaps a new map is in the pipeline? Of course, that is just speculation, but it can be a good guess and the road map depicts the month of June is “under construction”. Maybe that’s pointing to a bigger reveal than a character.

Resident Evil Resistance is an asymmetrical multiplayer title where four players square off against one monster. The game will launch alongside Resident Evil 3 this Friday and just in time, Sony released tips for surviving this nightmare on the PS Blog. To read more about it, you can do so right here.

Source: Resident Evil Twitter