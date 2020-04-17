Supermassive Games Are Trying To Incorporate DualSense In Their Upcoming Games

Supermassive Games may be best known for their Until Dawn franchise along with the latest horror creations under The Dark Pictures Anthology series. While The Dark Pictures Anthology has broken away from the studio mainly releasing games under the PlayStation brand, it looks like the studio is gravitating towards the upcoming PlayStation 5 controller peripheral. According to a new interview, the development team is already discussing what they can possibly do with the DualSense controller for their upcoming releases.

There’s plenty to get excited about for the next-generation video game console platforms but we’re still left in the dark in some areas on what each can provide players. With that said, we do know that the PlayStation 5 will have some changes in terms of its controller counterpart. Breaking away from the DualShock name lineup, this next-generation console controller has been dubbed the DualSense.

According to the reveal blog post from the official PlayStation Blog, we know that the DualSense will have some vibration settings that will help mimic some terrain feel the character is on. Furthermore, there are haptic feedback triggers. Those are two particular elements we imagine some developers make use of in their video games.

One of those teams to make note of the new controller features is Supermassive Games after Gameractor spoke with game director Pete Samuels. According to Pete Samuels, the team has been having some chats for a little while now in how they can use DualSense.

“The whole tactile thing – as much as we can transfer what you’d expect the character’s experience to be directed back to the player, I think the better attachment you feel to the characters.”

We’re sure that there are plenty of ideas that the controller features could become of use especially for horror games like The Dark Pictures Anthology. Unfortunately, we have to wait and see just how Supermassive Games, in particular, uses the features. In the meantime, the latest installment to The Dark Pictures Anthology, known as Little Hope, is slated to launch at some point in 2020 for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.







Source: Gameractor