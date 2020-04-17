Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Bundle Leaked

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles launching this year is CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. This open-world RPG from the creators that brought out The Witcher series has another epic tale for players to dive into. However, it looks like those of you who really want to immerse themselves with the Cyberpunk 2077 leaks could find some interest in picking up a Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One X bundle.

Cyberpunk 2077 follows a hired gun in a futuristic world. Set in what’s called Night City, players are forced to survive in a harsh and corrupt world by taking on odd jobs. From what we’ve seen so far, this looks to be quite a lively and interactive city, filled with factions that all have something they could use a hand in. While we can’t wait to dive into the game, players may find an interest in the latest leak regarding the game.

It was just yesterday that a leaked custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller was discovered from Amazon and shortly after Microsoft released a GIF on their Twitter account teasing something was coming. We assumed that it was just the custom controller, but now a new leak from Amazon unveils that there is more than just a custom Xbox One controller coming out.

Apparently, a full custom Xbox One X bundle is coming out that will feature the custom Xbox One controller along with a custom-designed Xbox One X. We’re also assuming that this bundle will come with a copy of the game though being a leaked image we’re not sure. Likewise, because this is just a leak, we can’t confirm this is official quite yet nor do we know just how much this bundle will cost players that are interested in picking a unit up.

At any rate, while we can’t confirm the Xbox One X custom bundle, we do know that Cyberpunk 2077 is coming out this year. For those of you who want a copy of Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll be able to pick up a copy on September 17, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.

Source: Gamesradar