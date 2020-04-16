F1 2019 and Warhammer: Chaosbane Highlight Microsoft’s Latest Free Play Days

Microsoft has announced this week’s Free Play Days titles in a new blog entry on the Xbox Wire.

Starting Thursday, April 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, April 19 at 11:59 p.m. PDT F1 2019 and Warhammer: Chaosbane will be free for Xbox One as a part of Microsoft’s weekly Free Play Days offer. Microsoft also notes that if you like what you played during the trial period, both these titles will be on sale via a limited time discount. The prices for the following games are listed down below:

In related news, Microsoft has announced that The Long Dark, Gato Roboto, Deliver Us The Moon, HyperDot, and Levelhead will all be added to Xbox Game Pass (console). The new titles will be released sporadically throughout the month, be sure to check out the full story to find out when these titles will be added to the service.

