Zombie Army Trilogy’s Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer Shows off the Hordes of Undead

Zombie Army Trilogy launches on Nintendo Switch consoles today and to celebrate the release, Rebellion Developments have released a new launch trailer.

Check out the launch trailer down below:

Zombie Army Trilogy arrives on Nintendo Switch consoles with all three campaigns, motion controls, and full online functionality. The game was previously released on other platforms and is now finally out on Nintendo Switch consoles with new features as mentioned above alongside the ability to drop in and out of four-player co-op. Here is a quick synopsis of the story for those who aren’t familiar with this franchise.

“Travel to 1945 and slay on-the-go as you face off against the massive hordes that comprise Hitler’s Nazi zombie army. Use sniper rifles, machine guns, and shotguns to rip through the waves of undead, and take on the demon dictator himself in an incredible final battle!”

Zombie Army Trilogy is now out on Nintendo Switch and will cost you $34.99.

Source: Nintendo Youtube