World War Z Confirmed to Release on Nintendo Switch

Alongside the news that World War Z will be getting a Game of the Year Edition, Saber Interactive has announced that the game will be launching on the Nintendo Switch.

In an interview with IGN, Saber Interactive has announced that the game is currently in development for the Nintendo Switch, although no release date has been scheduled. The news comes a bit of a surprise, however, porting this on Nintendo’s handheld console was no easy task.

According to Saber Interactive’s CEO, Matt Karch, getting World War Z to run on the Nintendo Switch was actually a difficult challenge. March Karch told IGN in an interview “Getting this to run on the Switch is the hardest thing that we have had to do.”

In related news, Saber Interactive announced World War Z: Game of the Year Edition is in the pipeline and is scheduled to release next month. The newly announced edition will feature all of the game’s previously released DLC, alongside new content.

At the time of writing, there is no scheduled release date for World War Z on the Nintendo Switch. Stay tuned to Gameranx as we have you covered when a release date is announced.

What are your thoughts on this news? Will you be picking it up when it releases on the Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: IGN