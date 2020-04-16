Last of Us Part II Makes Appearance on Hit-Game Show Jeopardy, Watch Clip Here

In a rather intriguing set of events, during tonight’s episode of Jeopardy, Naughty Dog’s Last of Us made a quick cameo during one of the game’s segments.

Yes, you heard that correct! The Last of Us was one of the answers to questions during tonight’s new episode of the hit game show, Jeopardy. Check out the clip down below:

We noticed some familiar faces on tonight's episode of @Jeopardy… 🤔 Well done, Xiaoke!



Thanks so much for featuring The Last of Us as a clue in the semi-finals! pic.twitter.com/BAd4kZbSZe — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 16, 2020

To put the cherry on top, the question was answered correctly by contestant Xiaoke. It was definitely interesting to see a modern video game make an appearance on one of the most iconic game shows of all time. While the show usually tends to center around more meta topics, it was a refreshing change of pace to see a modern video game feature on the show.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the highly anticipated sequel as The Last of Us Part 2 has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus. Sony is currently weighing out their options for possible release dates, however, the state of the game’s release is currently unknown. Stay tuned to Gameranx for the latest news releasing.

What did you think about The Last of Us being featured on Jeopardy? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Naughty Dog Twitter