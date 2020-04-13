Animal Crossing: New Horizons User Creates Awesome Persona 5 Music Video

Animal Crossing: New Horizons have been out for a couple of weeks now, and there has been plenty of great creations that have picked up steam on the internet, and one of them has to be this new Persona 5 x Animal Crossing crossover!

Persona 5 is one of the best JRPGs to release this generation and has one of the best soundtracks of all time. This YouTuber user recognizes that has made a special music video for one of Persona 5’s best songs — Life Will Change. The music video has the Animal Crossing player dressed up as the Phantom Thieves and playing the correct instruments that you hear in the song. Its both hilarious and awesome and the same time.

Check out the Persona 5 music video in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Thanks Twinfinite) down below:

Trading has always been a vital part of the Animal Crossing gameplay loop, and thanks to fan created Nookzaon, players have never been able to trade with such ease.

The site is similar to Amazon, where users can shop for things they’re looking for including furniture, clothes, DIY Recipes, and much more. If you’re in need of some new items, then I’d suggest checking out Nookazon. Learn more about the new trading website right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is officially out on Nintendo Switch consoles. What did you think of the Persona 5 music video in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? LEt us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube