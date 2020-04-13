Animal Crossing: New Horizon Players Create Nookazon, Amazon-Like Trading Service

Animal Crossing: New Horizon fans have found a new way to trade valuable items to other players through a new site — Nookazon.

Trading has always been a vital part of the Animal Crossing gameplay loop, and thanks to fan created Nookzaon, players have never been able to trade with such ease. The site is similar to Amazon, where users can shop for things they’re looking for including furniture, clothes, DIY Recipes, and much more.

The way it works it that you will have to contact the seller on Discord, offer the amount of money they are requesting, then visit their island. The trade will happen at the island and you will be able to return home with some awesome new purchases. This is a super innovative way for players to trade, so if you’re looking to purchase something or sell some of your old stuff, check out Nookazon.

For those who are unaware, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a life simulator that puts you in the position to earn bells (money), find exotic creatures, and just laugh and live.

