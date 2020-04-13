Square Enix Play Arts Kai Final Fantasy 7 Remake Figures Available to Pre-Order Now

Square Enix’s long-awaited remake title, Final Fantasy 7 has launched this weekend, and to no one’s surprise, the game is a major hit!

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is one of the best games to release this year, and the developers hard work have definitely paid off. If you;re a fan of the entry in the long-running franchise, you might want to own some awesome merchandise to display your love for the game.

Thankfully, Sqaure Enix have announced a new batch of Play Arts Kai figures showcasing their latest Final Fantasy 7 figures. The newly announced FF7 figures are available to pre-order now, and range from some of our most beloved characters like Cloud, Barret, and Aerith.

The figures retail for about $155 USD, but with the pre-order option, users can save some money and snag them for $140 USD. Check out the pre-order links for the Play Arts Kai FF7 Remake figures right here!

















In related news, we here at Gameranx have a review roundup for the highly anticipated remake title — Final Fantasy 7, and to no ones surprise the game is so good!

Currently it seems the remake title is amazing, as it sits on Metacritic with an 87 overall rating. With such a classic title being remade, there was sure to be some decisiveness when it come down to reviews, but it seems that critics are liking the remake. If you’re able to go into the game with a clear mind, and accept the changes the team made, Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be one of the better games to release in 2020. Check out the full review roundup right here!

Did you pick up Final Fantasy 7 Remake this wekend? Planning on pre-ordering on any of these awesome figures? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Square Enix