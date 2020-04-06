Animal Crossing: New Horizons “Bass Guy” Parody Song is Exactly What You Need Right Now

Nintendo’s critically acclaimed title, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a world wide phenomenon. Everyone is playing the latest entry in the franchise, and there has been a ton of great content spread onto the internet in these troubling times.

However, we might have found the best piece of content to come out of the Animal Crossing memes and it comes from well known YouTuber — Girlfriend Reviews. Known for reviewing games that she watches her boyfriend plays, the YouTuber has made a stellar parody song from a song everyone has heard by now – -Billie Ellish’s Bad Guy.

Titled Bass Guy, the parody song showcases a common issue everyone has experienced — too many bass! The song is funny, the editing is great, and overall – its exactly what we need in times like this.

Check out the hilarious parody song from Girlfriend Reviews down below:

In related news, Nintendo has updated the game yet again, and fans of the game will be very glad to learn about the latest set of changes.

If you’ve been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then you will know that there is a bunny day event going. There has been a ton of eggs popping up everywhere — trees, the ground, the sky, and of course the ocean. Thankfully, Nintendo worked pretty fast to help nerf the amount of eggs are scattered throughout the world. Learn about the full set of patch notes for AC:NH right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available for the Nintendo Switch.

