Latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Nerf’s Aggressive Bunny Day Eggs

Animal Crossing: New Horizon is all the craze right now, and if you’ve been playing the game, you might be experiencing the troubles of the Bunny Day Event.

The event has brought some new fun to the game, but at the same time, it has brought a ton of frustration. Let me fill you in really quick — the Bunny Day event has brought some new seasonal recipes and activity, egg hunting. The eggs have been scattered throughout the world in rocks, the sky, the ground, and of course the ocean. However, it the last couple of days, the eggs have been popping up pretty aggressively, everywhere.

Nintendo has heard the complaints from the fans pretty quickly and worked out a new update relatively quick. The latest update is now live, and it nerf’s the spawn rate of eggs throughout the world. So next time you’re looking to fish, chop wood, or mine minerals, you probably won’t see a ton of eggs in your way.

Nintendo’s critically acclaimed title, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a world wide phenomenon. Everyone is playing the latest entry in the franchise, and there has been a ton of great content spread onto the internet in these troubling times.

However, we might have found the best piece of content to come out of the Animal Crossing memes and it comes from well known YouTuber — Girlfriend Reviews. Her parody song of Bad Guy from Billie Ellish is 100% worth your time watching, it’s hilarious. Check out the parody song right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available for the Nintendo Switch. What did you think of the Bass Guy parody song? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Nintendo