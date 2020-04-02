Earn the Batista Bomb in Gears 5 for a Limited Time, Here’s How

Wrestling and Gears fans will be happy to find out that the signature ‘Batista Bomb’ move will be added to Gears 5 and will be able to be earned from a limited time.

Check out the video down below:

Revealed in a new video uploaded to Microsoft’s Youtube Channel, it was revealed that players can earn the Batista Bomb by simply playing any game mode from April 2-18. Yes, it’s that simple! Fans of WWE’s Batista will want to earn his signature move as it crosses over two large fandoms.

“Batista is back and he’s bringing the Batista Bomb! Play any mode this weekend and you’ll get the Batista Bomb move for free. Play Gears 5 and get the Batista Bomb free April 2-18.” Microsoft

This past week Gears 5 received a rather large new content drop in the form of Operation 3: Gridiron, which brought new characters, maps, and much more. Read more about Operation 3: Gridiron here at Gameranx.

Gears 5 Operation 3 is now available to download for all players. To view the full patch notes, you can do so right here.

Are you excited about this new move Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Microsoft Youtube