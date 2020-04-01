Thomas Mahler, Co-Founder of Moon Studios Thanks Fans for Playing Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Thomas Mahler, Co-Founder of Moon Studios took to the Xbox Wire to thank their fans on the recently released platformer game, Ori and the Will of the Wisps!

The game has been out for a couple of weeks now, and f you have yet to try the game out, you’re missing out. The follow up to the critically acclaimed original title is superb. Mahler, Co-Founder of Moon Studios wanted to shoot out a quick thank you to all the fans who played the game!

Check out what Thomas Mahler, Co-Founder of Moon Studios had to say to the fans down below:

“We couldn’t be happier that so many people have been playing and loving Ori and the Will of the Wisps. This has been a game over four years in the making, and everyone at Moon Studios has poured their hearts and souls into making Ori’s journey a magical experience for everyone,” “Your enjoyment of the game is what makes game development so fulfilling, and we cannot wait to see how the community continues to embrace Ori’s journey moving forward.”

In related news, Microsoft recently released an accolades trailer for the critically acclaimed title, Ori and the Will of the Wisps!

The Accolades Trailer brings together all the review scores from around the web and brings to light just how well-received this title is. Metacritic also names it a must-play, while 9s and 10s flood the video. If you’re still not sure about picking up the game make sure to check out the accolades trailer right here!

If you are still on the fence about this title, the YouTube team here at Gameranx put together a new edition of the ‘Before You Buy’ series. The show where we show you straight up gameplay on the latest game releases. Hear what Jake Baldino thinks about the highly anticipated sequel.

Source: Xbox Wire