Predator: Hunting Grounds Receives New Trailer Focusing on Different Classes

Ahead of its upcoming free trial weekend, Developer IllFonic has released a new exciting trailer focusing on the many classes, playstyles, and mechanics in the upcoming Predator: Hunting Grounds.

The new trailer jumps right into the action as we get new footage of the Predator and the soldiers squaring off in an intense exchange. However, the main focus of the trailer is the emphasis of different classes players can expect in the game. Choosing perks, weapons, and armor will all be pivotal in the fight against your enemy. Choose wisely, as it might play a factor out on the field.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical multiplayer title that pits a group of soldiers against the iconic Predator. Whether fans suit up as soldiers or the Predator there will be a task at hand as each side has its challenges.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is set to release later this spring on April 24, 2020.

