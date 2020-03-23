Watch New Gameplay Footage for One Piece Pirate Warriors 4; Includes Splitscreen Co-op Gameplay

PlayStation Japan has released a new video on YouTube showcasing Bandai Namco’s highly anticipated One Piece title, Pirate Warriors 4.

The new gameplay showcase is quite extensive showing off about 20 minutes of footage. We see Luffy and the gang take out massive hordes of enemies, but the real seller this time around is the co-op gameplay.

Yes, this is the first time we got to see splitscreen co-op gameplay for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, and to be honest it looks pretty awesome. If you’re a fan of One Piece and have a buddy, this game is going to be so much fun!

Check out the brand new gameplay for One Piece P{irate Warriors down below:

In related news, Bandai Namco has released a brand new trailer for their highly anticipated anime-based title, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4.

The latest trailer is a lengthy one, coming in at around 5 minutes long. If you’re a One Piece fan, you already know there are a lot of characters and the upcoming title does not shy away from that. The game will feature over 40 playable characters to choose from, and judging from the trailer everyone will have their own unique, iconic move sets. Check out the other One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 trailer right here!

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is set to release later this month — March 27th, for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. are you excited for the upcoming entry in the series? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Japan