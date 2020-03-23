Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Receives New Alatreon Trailer, Alongside Official Release Date for PC

Capcom has announced a slew of news for their critically acclaimed expansion for Monster Hunter World — Iceborne.

Detailed a little bit earlier this month, Capcom decided to drop some more news about the upcoming roadmap, alongside the official release date for the PC version of Iceborne. Let’s start of with stating that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is set to release for the PC on April 9th!

Yes, the wait isn’t too much longer, PC gamers! In addition to the exciting release date, we also learned their plans of the upcoming roadmap for Monster Hunter World.

We get to see that a couple of title updates are coming, new quests, and enemy types including the Alatreon! In matter of speaking of, Capcom has released a new trailer for the upcoming brutal beast – -Alatreon! Down below are both the trailer for the upcoming enemy – -Alatreon and the full detailed roadmap for MH: World!

Check out the brand new Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Alatreon trailer down below:

Check out the official tweet from Monster Hunter down below:

Mark your calendars, Hunters! Here's the latest #Iceborne Title Update Roadmap: pic.twitter.com/ckeSrKJeFC — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 21, 2020

Source: Twitter, YouTube