Full Set of Trophies for Resident Evil 3 Remake Leaks Ahead of Launch Day

Capcom has a very highly anticipated title on their hands when it comes to their horror remake title –Resident Evil 3!

Thanks to guide/trophy centric website, Powerpyx, they managed to get their hands on the full set of trophies a little earlier than expected. The full set of trophies for Resident Evil3 Remake has been revealed, and to be honest, for those who are looking to 100 percent the game or get the Platinum trophy, you might have your work cut out.

There’s a couple of trophies that might test your patience such as completing the game within 2 hours, playing it on the hardest difficulty, and a couple of others. Majority of the trophies have been revealed, expect some hidden ones. If you want to go in blind, I would advise not checking out the trophies, but if your a trophy hunter, then I would study this guide before the game actually launches early next month!

Check out the full set of trophies for Resident Evil 3 Remake down below:

Farewell Raccoon



Obtain all trophies.

Hard awakening



Escape from Jill’s building.

Go ahead, in the metro



Escape from the residential area of ​​Raccoon City.

Change of scenery



Leave downtown Raccoon City.

A Little Space



Increase the inventory capacity.

Let It Go



Push Nemesis to abandon an object.

Backfire



Defeat Nemesis on the roof.

The Power of Gems



Place all the gems in the metro station clock.

Emergency Call



Leave the police station.

Breaking Brad



Kill Brad.

Hidden Trophy



Hidden Description.

I don’t know what I have



Leave the square of the clock tower.

Near the Danger



Follow Nicholai into the depths of the installation.

The Flower with Fuses



Collect all the fuses in the hangar in less than 5 minutes.

Nemesis, the Return



Defeat Nemesis in its 2nd form.

Nemesis, the return of revival



Defeat Nemesis in its 3rd form.

Hidden Trophy



Hidden Description

Fuuusion!



Make an item.

Is it approved?



Upgrade a weapon.

G.I. Jill



Complete the game in “Hardcore” mode or higher.

Hidden Trophy



Hidden Description

Sensational



Complete the game with S-Rank.

Pandora’s Box



Complete the game without opening the item chest.

Saturated Emergencies



Resist the horde of zombies.

Hello Charlie!



Destroy a Charlie Figurine.

Double Cut



Defeat two enemies with a single shot.

All Seen, All Read



Read all Story Documents.

Hidden Trophy



Hidden Description

Traveling Arsenal



Obtain all available weapons in the campaign.

Open Sesame



Open all safes, lockers and locks.

Tonic Jill



Complete the game in “Normal” mode or higher.

You’re Not Bad!



Complete the game without using more than one healing item.

Parked in Double File



Complete the game in less than 2 hours.

In related news, Capcom has announced a new demo for the highly anticipated game — Resident Evil 3 Remake.

The demo will contain a section of the full game where players are taking the role of Jill Valentine and it may find that the game demo will feature the Nemesis. For those that are also interested in the upcoming multiplayer component of Resident Evil 3 known as Resistance, then you’ll find that an open beta will begin a few days later on March 27. This beta will be available for the same platforms but do take note that the beta will come to an end on April 3, 2020. Learn more about the demo for RE3 right here!

Capcom is set to release Resident Evil 3 on April 3, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Are you excited for the upcoming title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS LS