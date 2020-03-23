Full Set of Trophies for Resident Evil 3 Remake Leaks Ahead of Launch Day

Capcom has a very highly anticipated title on their hands when it comes to their horror remake title –Resident Evil 3!

Thanks to guide/trophy centric website, Powerpyx, they managed to get their hands on the full set of trophies a little earlier than expected. The full set of trophies for Resident Evil3 Remake has been revealed, and to be honest, for those who are looking to 100 percent the game or get the Platinum trophy, you might have your work cut out.

There’s a couple of trophies that might test your patience such as completing the game within 2 hours, playing it on the hardest difficulty, and a couple of others. Majority of the trophies have been revealed, expect some hidden ones. If you want to go in blind, I would advise not checking out the trophies, but if your a trophy hunter, then I would study this guide before the game actually launches early next month!

Check out the full set of trophies for Resident Evil 3 Remake down below:

trophy

Farewell Raccoon 

Obtain all trophies.

trophy

Hard awakening 

Escape from Jill’s building.

trophy

Go ahead, in the metro 

Escape from the residential area of ​​Raccoon City.

trophy

Change of scenery 

Leave downtown Raccoon City.

trophy

A Little Space 

Increase the inventory capacity.

trophy

Let It Go 

Push Nemesis to abandon an object.

trophy

Backfire 

Defeat Nemesis on the roof.

trophy

The Power of Gems 

Place all the gems in the metro station clock.

trophy

Emergency Call 

Leave the police station.

trophy

Breaking Brad 

Kill Brad.

trophy

Hidden Trophy 

Hidden Description.

trophy

I don’t know what I have 

Leave the square of the clock tower.

trophy

Near the Danger 

Follow Nicholai into the depths of the installation.

trophy

The Flower with Fuses 

Collect all the fuses in the hangar in less than 5 minutes.

trophy

Nemesis, the Return 

Defeat Nemesis in its 2nd form.

trophy

Nemesis, the return of revival 

Defeat Nemesis in its 3rd form.

trophy

Hidden Trophy 

Hidden Description

trophy

Fuuusion! 

Make an item.

trophy

Is it approved? 

Upgrade a weapon.

trophy

G.I. Jill 

Complete the game in “Hardcore” mode or higher.

trophy

Hidden Trophy 

Hidden Description

trophy

Sensational 

Complete the game with S-Rank.

trophy

Pandora’s Box 

Complete the game without opening the item chest.

trophy

Saturated Emergencies 

Resist the horde of zombies.

trophy

Hello Charlie! 

Destroy a Charlie Figurine.

trophy

Double Cut 

Defeat two enemies with a single shot.

trophy

All Seen, All Read 

Read all Story Documents.

trophy

Hidden Trophy 

Hidden Description

trophy

Traveling Arsenal 

Obtain all available weapons in the campaign.

trophy

Open Sesame 

Open all safes, lockers and locks.

trophy

Tonic Jill 

Complete the game in “Normal” mode or higher.

trophy

You’re Not Bad! 

Complete the game without using more than one healing item.

trophy

Parked in Double File 

Complete the game in less than 2 hours.

In related news, Capcom has announced a new demo for the highly anticipated game — Resident Evil 3 Remake.

The demo will contain a section of the full game where players are taking the role of Jill Valentine and it may find that the game demo will feature the Nemesis. For those that are also interested in the upcoming multiplayer component of Resident Evil 3 known as Resistance, then you’ll find that an open beta will begin a few days later on March 27. This beta will be available for the same platforms but do take note that the beta will come to an end on April 3, 2020. Learn more about the demo for RE3 right here!

Capcom is set to release Resident Evil 3 on April 3, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Are you excited for the upcoming title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS LS