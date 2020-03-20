Final Fantasy 7 Remake Physical Release Might Be in Jeopardy Due to Coronovirus Lock Downs

Square Enix has taken to Twitter today to update fans on the process of getting Final Fantasy 7 Remake into retail stores.

With the coronavirus causing mass shutdowns in certain regions of the world, they are aware that workers at local retail stores might not be able to stock the physical copy of the highly anticipated game.

They are currently trying to get the physical copy of the game out to the public, and plan on doing so, but due to the growing pandemic, Square Enix knows it will most likely affect their distribution of the game. However, digital versions of the game will be ready to go April 10th, regardless of the circumstances. If anything changes in the next couple of weeks, we will have you covered.

Check out the official tweet from the Final Fantasy 7 Remake account down below:

March 20 update on #FF7R pic.twitter.com/YzF7xmV5vi — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 20, 2020

In related coronavirus news, Netflix’s critically acclaimed series, The Witcher, has been delayed due to growing coronavirus concerns in the Britain region.

The second season of the series was set to start filming, however, the coronavirus has made it difficult for workers, crew, and the actors to do their job in peace. It seems that Netflix has decided to halt the upcoming series for a little while. This is not the first delay caused by the coronavirus, we’ve seen the virus cancel E3 2020, completely halt GDC 2020, and delay a couple of other movies, tv shows, and games in production. Learn more about the Witcher S2 delay right here!

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will of course be available to purchase digitally from the PlayStation Network, but at this time, the physical version of the game is still up in the air. Are you excited for the upcoming game? Planning to pick up the game physically? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter