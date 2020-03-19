Surge 2, Bleeding Edge and More Added to PC’s Xbox Game Pass Library

Alongside the unveiling of console’s latest Game Pass titles, Microsoft has gone ahead and revealed the titles heading to PC titles as well. Here’s what’s coming to PC’s Game pass:

Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass for PC

Astrologaster Bleeding Edge – Xbox Play Anywhere Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid The Surge 2

The new wave of games will be available to play for free with an active membership for Microsoft’s Game Pass program. The titles include a variety of different genre games, for players to have a diverse library to choose from.

In related news, earlier today Microsoft rolled out new details of a brand new perk system included in the Game Pass ultimate. The perks will offer exclusive DLC, in-game content and much more. To read more about Microsoft’s new way of implementing perks, you can all about it here.

Source: Xbox Wire