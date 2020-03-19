Microsoft Announces New Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, Will Include DLC, In-Game Content, and More

Microsoft has taken to their blog to announce that they will be adding a new perk system to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate holders.

Starting March 18, Microsoft will be implementing a new perk bonus system for those with an active Xbox Game Pass membership. In a way to increase the value of their service, Microsoft will be offering exclusive DLC, in-game content, and more all free included with membership.

The perk system kicks off today, March 18 and will begin offering in-game goodies for Phantasy Star Online 2, World of Tanks: Mercenaries, Sea of Thieves, and Smite.

Here’s what will free via the new perks system:

Phantasy Star Online 2: Enter the world of one of Japan’s biggest online RPGs with a special content bundle, which includes unique emotes, in-game cosmetics including an Xbox jacket, a gold ticket Mission Pass and in-game currency with a Meseta Crystal. Available to members in the US and Canada only.

World of Tanks: Mercenaries: A global multiplayer free-to-play game dedicated to tank warfare in the mid-20th century. Start your journey with three powerful tanks and more!

Sea of Thieves: The essential pirate experience, from sailing and fighting to exploring and looting – everything you need to live the pirate life and become a legend in your own right. With Perks, you get a free Ori-inspired Ancestral Sails, Figurehead, Hull, and Flag to adorn your ship.

Smite: Become divine in the #1 MOBA on Xbox, with a bundle that unlocks five Gods, special character skins and voice packs so you can ride into the battle of the Gods in style. With Smite, join a community of 30 million players and defend your portal in showdowns in the Collesium.

Microsft notes that the company will announce new perks in the future alongside regular updates to their monthly catalogs. What are your thoughts on this news? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Xbox Wire